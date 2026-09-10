MMDR Act will undermine PESA implementation: Congress

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026, alleging it will severely undermine the implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, 1966 in the state.

Addressing a media conference here, CLP leader Ramachandra Kadam, and party MLAs Tara Prasad Bahinipati and CS Raazen Ekka alleged that by supporting the MMDR Amendment Act, the state government seemed disinterested in implementing PESA in Odisha.

Referring to the announcement by Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik last month that PESA will be implemented in Odisha from September after approval in the cabinet meeting, the Congress MLAs said though the cabinet meeting was held on September 7, no discussion was held in this regard.

“Instead of implementing PESA, the government is trying to dilute its provisions by supporting the implementation of MMDR Amendment Act,” they alleged. The Congress leaders said that under PESA, the gram sabha in scheduled areas holds mandatory advisory and recommendatory powers regarding land acquisition, management of minor minerals and water bodies.

“As most of the mineral-bearing land in Odisha are in tribal areas, the implementation of the Amendment Act will clash with provisions in PESA,” the Congress MLAs said.