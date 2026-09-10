Mob assaults RSP team during demolition drive, officer hurt in Odisha

ROURKELA: A demolition drive of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to protect sub-lease condition of its properties went awry after its enforcement team was attacked by an angry mob at Sector 2 on Wednesday.

A section officer of the RSP’s Town Services department, who was part of the demolition drive, suffered injuries in the attack and was admitted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH). The injured RSP officer was identified as Srikant Sarangi.

Sources said the RSP had recently allotted quarter no. C/105 at Sector 2 to a retired employee, Mangulu Gouda (65) for 33 months on licence basis. During inspection, it was found Gouda had allegedly resorted to unauthorised construction and also enclosed an electricity pole creating potential safety hazard.

The retired RSP employee had taken a one-room concrete-roof house with kitchen and bathroom on sub-lease. He had allegedly carried out the unauthorised construction to create extra living space.

Based on the inspection report, an enforcement team of the Town Services department led by section officers Srikant and Jayant Pradhan launched the demolition drive to remove the illegal structure. While the drive was underway, a hostile crowd gathered at the site around 11:30 am. Following a heated exchange of words, the mob allegedly assaulted the section officers.

Srikant reportedly suffered injuries in the assault and was hospitalised. Sources said his condition was stable. The RSP management claimed a complaint was lodged with the police after the mob attack. However, Sector 3 police denied receiving any complaint in connection with the incident.