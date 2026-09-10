Odisha government mulls easing curbs on foreigner entry in PVTG areas

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is considering a selective relaxation of restrictions on the entry of foreign tourists and researchers into areas inhabited by Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and other tribal communities in notified restricted villages.

The Tourism department has sought an assessment by the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development department on the possible cultural and social impact of such a move and asked it to suggest safeguards or conditions that may be necessary if the areas are opened to foreign visitors.

In a communication to the ST & ST Development department, the Tourism department proposed to review and revise the existing guidelines governing visits by foreign tourists and researchers to PVTG areas.

The restrictions were imposed by a notification issued on March 2, 2007 by the Tourism department covering specified villages in six tribal-dominated districts of Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting chaired by additional chief secretary, Home, Hemant Sharma which noted the improved security situation and growing tourism potential in some of the restricted areas while emphasising the need to take the view of the statutory committee.

The meeting, however, decided that only select villages with tourism potential could be considered for opening up to foreign visitors. The Tourism department was directed to identify such villages and locations and assess their tourism potential.

It has also been asked to seek the views of the DG (anti-Naxal operation) on security implications and obtain an assessment from the ST&SC Development department on the likely impact on PVTGs and other tribal communities.