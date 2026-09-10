Odisha man arrested for allegedly duping woman of Rs 1.25 crore with fake flat documents

BERHAMPUR: Bada Bazar police in Berhampur arrested a 35-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 1.25 crore by making false claims about ownership of a residential flat in Hyderabad.

The accused is Rakesh Patra. Police said Rakesh was arrested on basis of the complaint lodged by one P Swapnarani Patro of Kedarpeta Road on August 8.

Investigation revealed that Rakesh and his associate Aparna Patro allegedly approached the complainant with an offer to sell a flat at Marina Skies at Greenhills Road, Moosapet in Hyderabad. To establish ownership, the accused allegedly produced forged sale deeds and identification documents. The complainant reportedly paid a total of Rs 1.25 crore through UPI transactions, bank transfers and cash.

The alleged fraud came to light when the woman discovered that the flat was registered in the name of the accused’s brother Rudranarayana Patro. The accused was produced in court. Efforts are on to nab Aparna, said police.