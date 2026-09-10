Odisha targets aluminium, recycling & wider investment partnerships with UAE

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday held a series of high-level government and industry engagements focused on deepening economic ties and attracting investments into key sectors.

A key engagement of the second day of the state’s investment outreach in the UAE, was a meeting between Majhi and UAE Cabinet member and Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, who also chairs the UAE’s Council of International Investments.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Odisha and the UAE and exploring new avenues for investment in the state. Majhi highlighted Odisha’s business-friendly environment, industrial base and investment opportunities across key sectors, and invited UAE investors to explore projects in the state.

The chief minister also held one-to-one meetings with industry representatives on investment opportunities and potential industrial partnerships in Odisha.

A roundtable with aluminium downstream industry representatives focused on Odisha’s established aluminium ecosystem and opportunities to expand value-added and downstream manufacturing. The delegation also visited Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) to explore potential cooperation in aluminium and downstream industries.

In another engagement, the Odisha delegation met the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), with discussions centred on strengthening India-UAE business ties and creating greater investment opportunities in Odisha.

A separate industry roundtable with the Bureau of Middle East Recycling explored prospects in recycling, the circular economy and sustainable industrial development.

The other engagements of the day also featured an interactive session with Odisha’s business delegation, focusing on business opportunities, market linkages and ways to deepen economic engagement between Odisha and the UAE.

The UAE outreach is Odisha’s second major international investment campaign under the Majhi government, aimed at positioning the state as an attractive destination for global capital.