Operation Anwesan: Odisha Police traces and rescues 101 children from 17 states

BHUBANESWAR: As part of Operation Anwesan, Odisha Police traced and rescued 101 minor children hailing from the state from various parts of the country in the last two weeks.

The Crime against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW) carried out the special campaign to trace, rescue and facilitate the safe repatriation of Odia children from 17 states.

About 17 teams were formed, and each functioned under the supervision of a DSP-rank officer and a legal-cum-probation official of the Women and Child Development department. The teams travelled to different states and remained stationed there for around 10 to 12 days.

They coordinated with the local police and authorities concerned in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala to trace children and facilitate their rescue and repatriation.

During the operation, children were rescued under different circumstances, including cases related to kidnapping, while they were engaged as child labourers and those residing in child care institutions (CCIs) across the 17 states.