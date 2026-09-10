Paradip Port Authority assures compensation, job for dead fisherman’s kin

PARADIP: Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has agreed to provide compensation and a contractual job to the wife of a Sandhakuda fisherman who was injured at sea and died after his friends could not get him timely medical aid, allegedly after their boat was not allowed to enter a berth.

Fishermen, who protested with their dead workmate Apana’s body in front of Paradip Port gate number 4, called off their protest on Tuesday night following assurances from the administration and the police, said Sandhakuda councillor Jagannath Rao.

Earlier, Paradip ADM Niranjan Behera, additional SP Anjikya Mane, and port officials held discussions with agitating fishermen.Following the discussions, PPA officials agreed to provide compensation and a contractual employment opportunity to Apana’s wife.According to Apana’s friends, he was 29 years old and the sole earning member of his family.

Behera said as the PPA chairman was not available, the final decision regarding the employment would be taken after discussions with him.The PPA has provided Rs 25,000 as compensation, while the district administration has sanctioned Rs 15,000 from the Red Cross fund for the bereaved family, he added.

Apana and his fellow fishermen had ventured into the sea on Monday for fishing. Their boat tilted after contact with a tidal wave and Apana hit his chest on the boat.He fell ill and began vomiting. His workmates decided to take him to a Paradip Port berth for timely treatment. They reportedly avoided the Mahanadi river mouth near Nehrubangla as the area was rough and affected by low tide.

The fishermen later requested a CISF-operated patrolling boat to allow them to enter the port berth.After being allegedly refused permission by port officials, they took the Mahanadi river mouth route and reached Paradip Hospital after a journey of nearly six hours.

Apana was shifted to Atharbanki CHC but was declared dead.