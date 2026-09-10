Settlement of Lord Jagannath land in two years: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Wednesday said that settlement of land belonging to Jagannath Temple at Puri will be completed within two years.

He said 36,000 acres of land belonging to Lord Jagannath have been identified so far while identification drive is underway for another 58,000 acres, spread across the country.

The minister’s statement came after the state cabinet on Monday approved new rules to bring the management and settlement of land belonging to the Jagannath Temple under a digital and more tightly monitored system, with safeguards to prevent encroachment and fraudulent claims.

Sharing the details of the settlement procedure, the minister said applicants will be required to submit records, registered deeds, rent receipts, and, wherever necessary, legal heir certificates and documents relating to possession/occupation of the land. A non-refundable application fee of `1,000 will also be applicable, he added.

After submission, the case will be forwarded to the district collector, and within seven days of receiving the application, the nodal officer will conduct a preliminary verification. Thereafter, a field inquiry will be carried out by the tehsildar of the area, he added.

The field inquiry includes a site visit, verification of the land schedule and trace map, verification of possession and title, and examination of other relevant documents. The tehsildar will submit the report within 30 days.

Within seven days thereafter, the district-level committee, chaired by the district collector, will examine the report, Harichandan said.