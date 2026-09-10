Tusker died after being hit by train engine in Odisha's Rayagada district

RAYAGADA: A tusker was killed after being hit by a train engine on the Bissamcuttack-Therubali railway line near Burundabadi under Bissamcuttak block in Rayagada district.

The elephant’s carcass was found about three metres away from the railway track. According to sources, the elephant was hit by a light engine reportedly late Wednesday night.

Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Forest Department reached the spot after being informed about the mishap.

Operations to remove the carcass were delayed due to rain.

Sources said a herd of four elephants had been staying in the Bhatpur-Burundabadi area of Bissamcuttack block for the past few months after reportedly moving from Kalahandi district.