ADJ Court awards life sentence to woman for murdering husband in Jajpur district

JAJPUR: The Additional District and Sessions (ADJ) Court of Jajpur on Thursday sentenced a 38-year-old woman to life imprisonment for murdering her husband at their rented house in Pragati Vihar under Mangalpur police limits five years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Mamata Kuanr. She was arrested in July 2021 on charges of killing her husband Atal Kuanr (35) of Ismailpur.

According to the prosecution, Atal was living with his family in a rented house at Pragati Vihar Colony near Mangalpur Bazar. On the night of July 20, 2021, Mamata picked up a quarrel with her husband over a family dispute. The quarrel escalated following which Mamata strangled him in his sleep using a pillow and a mobile charger cord.

The next day, Atal’s brother lodged a complaint at Mangalpur police station basing on which Mamata along with two others was arrested. While Mamata was convicted, two other accused Ajay Samal and Krishna Sethi were acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence against them.

Notably, Mamata had unsuccessfully contested the Zilla Parishad election from zone-6 in Jajpur on a BJP ticket in the 2017 panchayat elections.