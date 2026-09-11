Complaint against Union Minister Jual Oram’s Rourkela district representative for misuse of position

ROURKELA: A complaint has been filed at RN Pali police station against Khusboo Yadav, Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram’s district representative, accusing her of faking as the additional private secretary (PS) of the minister and using the false official position for personal gains.
The complainant, Ratna Shirsha Ray, identified himself as a BJP worker and social worker. In the complaint, he claimed that Yadav was not the additional PS of the Union minister but identified herself as the same on social media platforms. He further accused her of misusing her false official position for personal benefit.
Citing social media evidence, the complainant said in many instances, Yadav could be seen entering the Parliament with police escort, meeting chief ministers of different states and attending government and BJP meetings. Ray also accused Yadav of obtaining white passport meant for government officials on foreign business tours and alleged she was involved in the Rourkela Circuit House case.
Sources said based on the complaint, a general diary entry has been made at RN Pali police station. Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani acknowledged the receipt of the complaint and said investigation would be launched to verify the allegations.
However, Yadav said the allegations against her are false, baseless and fabricated. She was being targeted to defame the Union minister. Yadav further claimed that she was indeed the additional PS of Jual for several months from November 2024 and her appointment was later revoked on technical grounds.
In a social media post on August 22, the Union minister had stated that he wished to make Yadav his additional PS, but it could not materialise for some reasons. “Khusboo Yadav was my district representative,” he said.
Earlier, Jual’s representative for Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Prakash Paswan was arrested for harbouring criminals with firearms at the government-managed Circuit House in the city. So far, 12 criminals including Paswan have been arrested in the Circuit House case.