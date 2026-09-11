Contractors write to collector over tender irregularities in Mayurbhanj district

BARIPADA: Several contractors have written to Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say seeking cancellation of the work orders issued, alleging irregularities in tenders. The contractors have demanded fresh tendering for the projects under Baripada Municipality.

Municipal executive officer Debi Prasad Rout on Thursday said he was not present during the tender process in question. He said the tender process had consequently been cancelled and that a fresh tender would be conducted.

According to the complaint submitted on Wednesday, the municipal authorities invited tenders for development projects through notification no. 1370 dated August 18. Although participating contractors submitted the required documents as per the prescribed procedure, work orders for certain projects were reportedly issued in violation of established rules and procedures, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleged that there were irregularities in the tender processes for the construction of a concrete road and guard wall from a house near Pilot Sahi School to ward no. 15; construction of a guard wall in ward no 26; and construction of a compound wall inside Smart Park in ward no. 9.

The contractors alleged that applications submitted by eligible contractors were rejected without valid reasons, while undue favour was extended to a select few in violation of prescribed tender procedures. The contractors alleged that the tender process was conducted under the direction of the municipal chairman.