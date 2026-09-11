Flood mars Ganesh Puja festivities in Kendrapara district, idol makers face losses

KENDRAPARA: Idol makers in Kendrapara district are staring at huge losses following the scaling down of Ganesh Puja celebrations at several flood-hit educational institutions and public places.

With floodwater yet to completely recede from several riverside villages in Aul, Rajkanika, Pattamundai and Rajnagar blocks, many schools, colleges and Puja committees have decided not to organise the festival on a grand scale this year. Idol makers said they usually receive orders from schools, colleges and other educational institutions nearly a month before Ganesh Puja. However, the floods have severely affected their business, with several institutions either cancelling the celebrations or deciding to keep them low-key.

“The recent flood has washed away our hopes of earning more this year, as many institutions are not in a position to celebrate Ganesh Puja with enthusiasm. Several Puja committees in flood-hit areas have also decided to skip the festival,” said Pravat Behera (63), an idol maker from Kumbharasahi on the outskirts of Kendrapara town.

Another idol maker, Narendra Moharana (40) of Gobindapur village under Aul block said the business is facing a 50 per cent loss due to the floods.

Pramod Behera (54), an idol maker from Kumbharasahi, said, “Idol making is one of the centrepieces of our family. This is one of the worst times for our business and we are in great distress.”

The floods have also dampened the festive spirit among residents of the affected areas.

Bhikari Mallick (45) of Srirampur village under Pattamundai block said the Brahmani river breached its banks near the village about two weeks ago, leaving the entire area marooned. “How can we celebrate when there is nothing to eat? The floodwater has only recently started receding. The officials have provided us only flattened rice.”