Insta reels with knives: Eight including three minors held in Odisha's Jharsuguda district

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police on Thursday apprehended eight persons, including three juveniles, for allegedly posting short videos on Instagram featuring knives and threatening gestures with the intention of creating fear in the locality.

The accused are Sagar Bhainsa (22), Subham Chhanchan (21), Bikash Bhainsa (24), Bikash Pradhan (21) and Samir Soreng (22) besides the three minors. Police seized two knives and a mobile phone allegedly containing the videos in question.

The action was taken under Operation NETRA following information about circulation of such videos on social media. Police said a team conducted verification and traced those allegedly involved in making and posting the reels.

A case was registered at Jharsuguda police station under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act. While the adult accused were arrested, the juveniles were sent to an observation home. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said, “Social media is a platform for creativity, not for glorifying weapons, threatening people or creating fear. Jharsuguda police is closely monitoring such activities. Anyone attempting to create fear or disturb public peace, whether online or offline, will face strict legal action,” he added.