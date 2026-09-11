Miscreants loot Rs 2.19 lakhs from traders at gunpoint in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Gun-toting miscreants allegedly hurled bombs and looted Rs 2.19 lakh from two businessmen at Somnath weekly market under Jagatsinghpur police limits on Wednesday night.

According to reports, wholesale businessman Pratap Nayak of Jasobantpur supplied vegetables to local traders at Somanath market in the morning and collected payments from them at night. On Wednesday night, Nayak was collecting money from traders when nearly six unidentified miscreants allegedly entered the market and demanded the cash from him.

When Nayak refused to hand over the money, the miscreants allegedly threatened to kill him by brandishing a revolver and forcibly looted around Rs 2 lakh from his possession. They also reportedly looted Rs 19,000 from another businessman Gopal Swain of Patenigaon. After collecting the cash, the miscreants allegedly hurled bombs to terrorise the traders before fleeing the spot.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot but the accused had fled by then. During search, police recovered three unexploded bombs concealed in bushes near the market.

Later, Nayak and Swain lodged separate complaints at Jagatsinghpur police station. Jagatsinghpur IIC Susant Kumar Sahoo said a case has been registered and investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused. “Police have seized the three unexploded bombs left behind by the miscreants, while a forensic team has been engaged to ascertain the nature and composition of the explosive material. No arrest has been made so far,” he added.