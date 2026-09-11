Miscreants uproot Biju Patnaik’s bust in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Unidentified miscreants allegedly desecrated the bust of former chief minister Biju Patnaik at Siali beach in Padampur panchayat under Erasama block here on Wednesday night, triggering strong resentment among local residents and BJD workers.

Villagers of Padampur had installed the former CM’s bust at Siali beach and it was inaugurated by former minister Damodar Rout in 2019. Sources said taking advantage of the darkness of the night, some unidentified miscreants reportedly damaged and removed the bust from its pedestal at the beach.

Padampur sarpanch Prativarani Patra visited the spot on Thursday and found the bust desecrated. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint with Erasama police seeking action against those involved in the incident.

Patra said, “Desecrating the sculpture is a serious disrespect to the former CM’s memory. We do not know who was involved in the incident. We are waiting for the police to complete its investigation before drawing any conclusion.”

Following the complaint, police visited the spot for investigation. Erasama IIC Parthsarathi Beura said police recovered the damaged bust around 250 metres from the original site. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. No one has been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, the incident has evoked strong reactions from locals, particularly BJD leaders and supporters who expressed resentment over the sculpture’s desecration. They demanded immediate identification of the miscreants involved in the incident and strict action against them.