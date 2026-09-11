Odisha bags Rs 8,417 crore investment proposals on 2nd day in Dubai

BHUBANESWAR: The investment outreach of Odisha in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) gathered further momentum in the second day with the business delegation led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi securing five MoUs and eight investment intents involving a combined investment commitment of Rs 8,417 crore across diverse sectors.

The five MoUs represent proposed investment of Rs 5,600 crore and employment potential of 11,500 while the eight investment intents account for another Rs 2,817 crore and expected to create 2,810 jobs.

The proposals span IT, IT-enabled services, real estate, logistics, food and agro-processing, steel and downstream, rare earths, chemicals, aluminium and the circular economy.

Majhi held a high-level meeting with UAE minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, who also chairs the Council of International Investments. The discussions centred on deepening economic ties and identifying new opportunities for UAE-based businesses to invest in Odisha.

At an investment roadshow in Dubai, Majhi showcased Odisha’s industrial base, strategic location, infrastructure and natural-resource advantages, besides highlighting the state’s policy environment and ease-of-doing-business measures.