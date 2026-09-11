Odisha BJP to launch month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

BHUBANESWAR: The state unit of the BJP will organise a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, said state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Thursday.

“The campaign will be organised from the organisational district-level down to mandals and booths, with youth, women, students, farmers and disadvantaged sections being involved,” he said.

The state BJP has planned 13 programmes under the campaign, including mega blood donation camps, lighting of lamps, painting and speech competitions.

Street theatre, plays and short documentaries will be organised to narrate the stories and milestones of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year journey in public office, state campaign convenor and minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said.