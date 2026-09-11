Panchayat samiti member shot dead in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: In a horrifying incident, a Samiti Sabhya member of Agalpur Panchayat in Barpali block of Bargarh district was allegedly shot dead late on Thursday night.

The deceased identified as Achyutananda Nayak (40) was found dead inside his car with bullet injuries on the Sinajori-Kebat Canal Road, near the Subarnapur border, on the wee hours of Friday.

Upon information, teams from Dungripali and Barpali police stations reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Nayak’s father, Sabhapati Nayak, said Achyutananda had been receiving calls from someone asking him to come and collect money.

“He was receiving calls since last few days from someone asking him to come and collect some money. Last night, he left home informing me that he was going to collect money from someone. However, we could not reach him thereafter. While we were unable to contact him over the phone, we came to know in the morning that he had been shot dead,” Sabhapati said.

The family has lodged a complaint with Barpali police and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and stringent action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, police sent the body for post-mortem examination on Friday morning. A scientific team also visited the spot and collected evidence.

Police are currently probing the circumstances leading to Nayak’s death and the identity and motive of the alleged assailants.