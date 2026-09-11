Rail engine rams into herd crossing tracks, tusker dies in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A tusker was killed after being hit by a rail engine near Burundabadi under Bissam Cuttack block of Rayagada district in the early hours of Thursday.

The elephant’s carcass was found around three metres away from the railway track on a sloping stretch. It was reportedly hit by a banker light engine.

Sources said a herd of four elephants had been moving in Bhatpur-Burundabadi area after entering Bissam Cuttack from Kalahandi district. The herd was reportedly crossing the Bissam Cuttack-Therubali railway line when the light engine operating on the route rammed into the elephants.

The tusker was killed in the impact, while others managed to escape and reportedly moved towards the nearby forest. The incident came to light after railway personnel found the carcass and alerted the Forest department.

On being informed, Muniguda ranger Praveen Kumar Das, forester Pramodini Mandangi and a team of forest personnel rushed to the spot. A veterinary team also reached the mishap site to examine the carcass.

The Forest department has launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the elephant’s death and determine how the herd came onto the railway track. Officials were also making arrangements for the postmortem.