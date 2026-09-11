Vedanta showcases mining operations at CLI Expo

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium showcased its technology-driven mining operations and community initiatives at the sixth Coal Log India (CLI) Expo 2026, held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata recently.

The event, organised by the Indian Coal Forum and Coal Producers Association, brought together stakeholders from the coal and mining industry.

Vedanta’s showcased its coal assets in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, including Kuraloi, Jamkhani, Ghogharpalli, Radhikapur and Barra. The company demonstrated digital solutions aimed at improving mine safety, operational visibility and productivity, including real-time monitoring, AI-enabled surveillance and an integrated operational dashboard for equipment utilisation, dispatch and stock management.

Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines CEO Amares Kumar said, “CLI 2026 provided an important platform to exchange perspectives on this transformation and showcase our journey across our mining operations. We are leveraging digital technologies and data-led insights to strengthen safety, operational visibility and efficiency, while continuing to create sustainable livelihood opportunities and support communities around our mines.”

A key highlight was Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines’ community-oriented initiatives. The company displayed products made by self-help groups supported by it. The community programmes covering education, healthcare, skills and livelihoods, which have benefitted over two lakh people across 26 villages, were also showcased.