Vigilance nabs two auditors of ST&SC department with Rs 14 lakh 'ill-gotten cash' in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers caught two auditors of ST&SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department with Rs 5.51 lakh cash late on Thursday night when they were returning in their official vehicle from district welfare office (DWO) in Baripada to the hotel where they were staying.

Vigilance had information that the two officials, Prashant Kumar Pradhan and Pragyan Prakash Patra, had completed audit works and were carrying suspected ill-gotten cash with them.

The anti-corruption agency's officers intercepted the two and seized Rs5.51 lakh cash from 52 envelopes and 20 loose bundles from their possession, which they could not account for.

Vigilance officers then conducted searches at their hotel rooms and recovered another Rs 8. 86 lakh cash from them. The total cash seizure stands at Rs 14.38 lakh.

Pradhan and Patra had visited Baripada to conduct the audits of DWO office, ashram, sevashram, high schools, higher secondary schools and SSD hostels under SC/ST department.

They had directed headmasters and in-charges to report in Baripada along with school/hostel files and registers.

Vigilance received allegations that the two auditors asked school/hostel authorities to pay Rs 10 bribe per enrolled student to ensure smooth audit of their schools.

Pradhan and Patra are being interrogated to ascertain the source of funds seized from them. Searches have also been launched at the locations linked to the two to ascertain if they have amassed disproportionate assets over the years through ill-gotten money, said Vigilance officers.

Investigation is continuing and further action will be taken accordingly.