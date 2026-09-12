14 police services launched on ‘Ama Saathi’ chatbot

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Friday inaugurated the integration of 14 essential police services on ‘Ama Saathi’ WhatsApp chatbot for making them more accessible and transparent.

The facility was launched by DGP in-charge Vinaytosh Mishra here. The services offered the chatbot includes character certificate, senior citizen registration, employee verification, report related to lost property/documents and NOC for loudspeaker. “People can also use other services like tenant/PG/domestic help/employee verification, information related to missing persons, complaint registration, permission for programme/exhibition/demonstration/strike, issuance of FIR copy and final form copy related to road accident/stolen vehicle/theft cases,” the police said.

The integration of police services comes after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Ama Saathi WhatsApp chatbot on December 25 last year on the occasion of Good Governance Day to bring government services closer to the people.

People who wish to use the services can save the WhatsApp number of Ama Saathi - 9437292000 on their mobile phone and send a ‘hi’ message. After selecting the preferred language, the list of available police services will appear on WhatsApp. According to the police headquarters, users can choose the required service, submit the necessary details and documents through WhatsApp and receive a reference or application number once the request is forwarded to the police office or authority concerned.

The chatbot has been developed in collaboration between the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative, State Crime Records Bureau, Odisha Police and Meta India (WhatsApp).