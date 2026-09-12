A taste of Odisha at BRICS: Koraput Coffee given to global delegates

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's Koraput Coffee was given to delegates and journalists at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, putting the tribal farmers-grown Arabica brand in international spotlight, officials said on Saturday.

Tiger Bright, a brand of Koraput Coffee, was included in the kits distributed to media personnel and delegates at the summit by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), they said.

A 250-gram packet of the coffee was distributed as part of the kits, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi welcomed the recognition for the state's home-grown coffee and said it provided a platform to showcase Odisha's local produce.

"Over the past few days, I have been speaking about #Odisha on global platforms, inviting the world to see the opportunities, strength and potential of our state. Today, it is especially heartening to see Koraput Coffee telling another side of Odisha's story at the BRICS India 2026 Summit," Majhi said in a post on X.