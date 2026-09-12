BRICS delegates, mediapersons to get a taste of the exotic Arabica brew from Koraput’s hills

BHUBANESWAR: From the hills of Koraput to the tables of one of the world’s biggest diplomatic gatherings, Odisha’s Koraput Coffee is all set for a global tasting experience at the two-day BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
Tiger Bright, a 100 per cent Arabica coffee, grown in the forested hills of Koraput, will be served to domestic and international media delegates and guests attending the summit on September 12 and 13. The coffee was picked by the Odisha government following a communication from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as part of showcasing India’s indigenous and homegrown products during the mega international congregation.
Official sources said, around 1,500 packets of the coffee, each weighing 250 grams, have been dispatched by the Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha (TDCCOL) to New Delhi for the summit.
The MEA had asked Odisha if it could contribute to the media kits under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, which will give the state a branding opportunity for its distinctive products. Underlining the appreciation Koraput Coffee was getting in the recent times, the MEA had also asked the state if it would be able to send 1,500 packets for the delegations.
With the entire consignment required to reach New Delhi by September 9, TDCCOL officials said, the team went into an overdrive, with the order being delivered by air within 36 hours.
“As the global event is expected to bring a large contingent of international and domestic delegations and media to the national capital, it has offered us a chance to take the story of Odisha’s Koraput Coffee, its farmers and its unique forest-based cultivation model to an international audience,” said TDCCOL branch manager Rakesh Ranjan Biswal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has lauded Koraput Coffee for its exquisite flavour and hailed it as the ‘Pride of Odisha’. In one of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programmes last year, the PM had highlighted how this unique brew, known for its rich aroma and exceptional taste, was not only winning hearts across the country but also transforming the lives of local farmers, especially women in Koraput region.