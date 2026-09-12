BRICS delegates, mediapersons to get a taste of the exotic Arabica brew from Koraput’s hills

BHUBANESWAR: From the hills of Koraput to the tables of one of the world’s biggest diplomatic gatherings, Odisha’s Koraput Coffee is all set for a global tasting experience at the two-day BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Tiger Bright, a 100 per cent Arabica coffee, grown in the forested hills of Koraput, will be served to domestic and international media delegates and guests attending the summit on September 12 and 13. The coffee was picked by the Odisha government following a communication from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as part of showcasing India’s indigenous and homegrown products during the mega international congregation.

Official sources said, around 1,500 packets of the coffee, each weighing 250 grams, have been dispatched by the Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha (TDCCOL) to New Delhi for the summit.

The MEA had asked Odisha if it could contribute to the media kits under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, which will give the state a branding opportunity for its distinctive products. Underlining the appreciation Koraput Coffee was getting in the recent times, the MEA had also asked the state if it would be able to send 1,500 packets for the delegations.