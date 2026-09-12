Deputy CM Pravati Parida urges women to light a lamp on Sept 17

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida has called upon women to participate in the ‘Aashirbad Ka Diya’ programme by lighting a lamp on the evening of September 17, as a symbol of service, gratitude and women’s empowerment.

Speaking about the initiative while reviewing preparations for the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026, Parida, who holds the Women and Child Development portfolio, said if every woman beneficiary of various schemes including Subhadra and Mission Shakti SHG movement lights a lamp as a symbol of gratitude and aspiration for Viksit Bharat 2047 and Viksit Odisha 2036, the entire state will glow with the light of women’s empowerment. “Each diya will represent the strength, dignity and aspirations of our women and their contribution to the development of the state and the nation,” Parida added.

The ‘Aashirbad Ka Diya’ initiative is part of the state government’s decision to organise the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026’ across the state from September 17 to October 17. The month-long campaign, which starts on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to promote the spirit of service, collective participation and social responsibility.

The deputy chief minister called upon members of self-help groups (SHGs), cluster-level federations, gram panchayat-level associations of federations, block-and district-level federations, Lakhpati Didis and producer groups to actively participate in the initiative.

Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water minister Rabi Narayan Naik also reviewed preparations for the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. He directed officials to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left behind in accessing government schemes and services.