DGP reviews law & order situation in Odisha's twin city ahead of festive season

BHUBANESWAR: DGP in-charge Vinaytosh Mishra on Friday reviewed the law and order situation of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack ahead of the festive season.

In a high level meeting held at Commissionerate Police office here, Mishra conducted a detailed review of the law and order situation under Commissionerate Police’s jurisdiction area. With the festive season approaching, Mishra directed the police to keep an eye on habitual offenders and to prepare special security plans to ensure that the festivities are conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The DGP instructed officers to ensure adequate police deployment at sensitive places, crowd control measures and proper traffic arrangements during the festival time. He asked them to hold peace committee meetings and maintain continuous coordination with local public representatives, various organisation and prominent persons of different communities.

Mishra asked the police to keep a continuous watch on the sensitive areas in Cuttack city during the festive period, take advance preventive measures and remain prepared for force deployment as per the requirements.

He laid emphasis on taking firm legal action against habitual and organised criminals, carry out strict enforcement under NDPS Act and conduct regular raids and checks against illicit liquor sale and other illegal activities. He also asked the police to keep a close watch on suspicious online activities carried out by scamsters to dupe unsuspecting citizens.