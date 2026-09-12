Heavy rain disrupts Odisha, Malkangiri sees 804 mm in 24 hours

Incessant rain triggered by a low-pressure system disrupted normal life in several parts of Odisha on Saturday, with roads and bridges submerged and flood-like conditions reported in Malkangiri, the worst-affected district.

Malkangiri recorded 804 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, while the Chitrakonda block received the highest rainfall in the state at 192 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The district administration ordered the closure of all schools and anganwadi centres and shut liquor shops in view of waterlogging and the flood-like situation. Water was reported overflowing over the Kangrukonda, Pangam, MV-96 and Kanyashrama bridges.

Four blocks, Malkangiri, Mathili, Kalimela and Podia, are being closely monitored, with ODRAF teams deployed in Mathili and Kalimela as a precautionary measure.

The state received an average 24.5 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. Five blocks recorded more than 100 mm rain, while 33 received between 50 mm and 100 mm.

The state has received 1,247.5 mm rainfall between June 1 and September 12, against the normal 997 mm, a surplus of 25.1 per cent, said Manorama Mohanty, director of the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

The low-pressure area over the northwest-westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha over the next 24 hours, Mohanty said.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput over the next 24 hours and warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several districts.