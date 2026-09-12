Nesting bird population rises to 1.32 lakh across 10 species in Bhitarkanika National Park

KENDRAPARA: The population of colonial nesting birds in Bhitarkanika National Park of Kendrapara district has recorded a steady rise this monsoon season, with forest officials reporting a total of 1,32,279 birds including 76,151 chicks across 10 species.

According to the latest census results released by the forest department on Friday, the birds have built 28,064 nests across 1,419 trees. This marks an increase of 1,483 birds compared to the 2025 monsoon census, which recorded 1,30,796 birds in 27,646 nests on 1,409 trees.

The census was conducted between September 3 and September 5 using the direct count method. Around 20 personnel were deployed across four groups to survey water bodies and mangrove forest areas, particularly the Mathadia, Durgaprasaddia, and Laxmiprasaddia forest blocks.

“Conducting the avian census during the rainy season is challenging and risky because of the presence of crocodiles in the water bodies and mangrove areas,” said Varadaraj Gaonkar, divisional forest officer of Bhitarkanika. “Despite the risks, forest personnel carried out the survey meticulously by navigating through the waterways.”

The Asian openbill stork continues to dominate the sanctuary’s avian population, accounting for 16,111 nests and 78,925 individual birds. Other species recorded in the survey include the Black-headed Ibis, Purple Heron, Large Egret, Intermediate Egret, Little Egret, Grey Heron, Little Cormorant, Black-crowned Night Heron, and Darter.

Laxmiprasaddia emerged as the primary nesting hub with 14,862 nests, followed by Mathadia with 12,434 nests. The Bani tree (Avicennia officinalis) was the most frequently chosen species by nesting pairs.

“The consistent presence of diverse water bird species underlines the ecological importance of Bhitarkanika Mangroves as one of the largest heronries in Asia,” Gaonkar said.