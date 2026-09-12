Orangutan case: Over 40 people grilled by STF

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch has so far questioned more than 40 people from Odisha and West Bengal in connection with the alleged smuggling of five orangutan infants, rescued by forest officials from a protected area in Balasore district on Tuesday.

Sources said the STF is focusing on the movement of a black Thar SUV that was spotted on a road near Bichitrapur forest on Monday night, hours before the orangutans were rescued.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage to trace the movement of three to four other vehicles in the area that night. However, the absence of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras along roads in Balasore and adjoining areas of West Bengal has made it difficult for them to identify the suspected vehicle, sources said.

Acting on the direction of DGP in-charge Vinaytosh Mishra, the STF registered a formal case in the matter on Friday.

Mishra told TNIE that no one had been detained so far. He said the case was registered following a communication from the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha, seeking an STF inquiry into the matter.

“We will go wherever necessary as part of the investigation. The details are expected to become clear after the STF completes its investigation,” he said.

As part of the probe, the STF is trying to establish the route through which the orangutans were brought to Odisha, identify those involved and ascertain the purpose of bringing the animals into the state.