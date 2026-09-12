Posing as travellers, armed miscreants loot house of retd pharmacist in Jeypore

JEYPORE: Posing as travellers and seeking first aid for an injured associate, unidentified armed criminals allegedly entered the house of a retired pharmacist and decamped with gold ornaments and Rs 1.5 lakh cash at Goudaguda village under Jeypore Sadar police limits on Thursday night.

Police sources said the miscreants approached the house of retired pharmacist Nrusingh Sahu claiming that one of their associates had sustained injuries in a road accident and needed first aid. Taking pity on them, Sahu reportedly allowed two of them inside his house to provide treatment to the injured person.

Later, one more miscreant entered the house and the trio overpowered Sahu and his wife. They allegedly attacked Sahu’s wife on the head with a knife and threatened the couple at gunpoint before ransacking the house. The criminals allegedly fled with gold chains, rings and other ornaments, besides `1.5 lakh in cash.

Jeypore sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Archita Mittal said a case has been registered in this connection. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being examined to establish the entry and exit routes of the criminals.

“Efforts are on to ascertain whether the criminals had conducted a recce of the locality before targeting the house. We will explore all possible links and leads connected with the crime to identify and nab those involved. Further investigation is underway and the miscreants will be nabbed soon,” the SDPO added.