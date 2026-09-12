With over Rs 2.43 lakh crore proposals in bag, CM Majhi concludes UAE outreach

BHUBANESWAR: The investment outreach of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concluded on a high note on Friday with Odisha securing proposed investments of Rs 2,43,162 crore and employment potential of over 6.18 lakh.

The three-day visit of a high-level Odisha delegation led by Majhi to Abu Dhabi and Dubai resulted in 24 MoUs and investment intents, following 46 one-on-one investor meetings and six roundtable engagements.

The final day centred on the Odisha Investors’ Meet–UAE 2026 in Dubai, attended by around 400 business leaders, investors and members of the UAE business community. Investment engagements on the day covered travel and tourism, logistics, financial investment, LNG storage, green energy, artificial intelligence and data centres, rare earths, ship repair, propellant manufacturing, fertilisers and chemicals, housing, steel and downstream industries.

Major agreements included an MoU with CAZBAA Project Ventures FZCO for LNG storage while Rana Holdings Limited signed an MoU covering green energy, AI data centres and rare earths. Sharaf Group entered into an agreement for housing while PTCL Infrastructure signed another pact for steel and steel downstream industries.

Investment Intents were received from Dalwin Marine and Turbo Power Engineering for ship repair, Ion Technologies Private Limited for a propellant manufacturing plant and Agrifields FZCO for fertilisers and chemicals.

Majhi said Odisha is ready to move into a new phase of industrial growth built around value addition, technology, global partnerships and efficient project execution. He highlighted Odisha’s natural resources, competitive energy availability, strategic ports, industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce and established industrial ecosystem as key advantages for investors.

The CM said Odisha’s engagement with the UAE was intended to go beyond individual investments and build durable partnerships in manufacturing, trade,technology,exports,innovation,skills and entrepreneurship. He invited UAE businesses to make Odisha a preferred destination for their next phase of growth in India.