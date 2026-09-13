Bharat Masala welcomes Kataka Panthers team ahead of Odisha T20 league 2026

CUTTACK: Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd, the franchise owner of Kataka Panthers, on Saturday hosted a welcome ceremony for the team, head coach and support staff at the Bharat Masala factory premises in Ramdaspur here.

The event also marked the launch of Kataka Panthers’ official team song as the defending champions prepare for the Odisha T20 League 2026, organised by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 20 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Kataka Panthers will face Sambalpur Warriors in the opening match.

Addressing the players and support staff, Bharat Masala chairman and founder Surendra Nath Panda urged the team to approach the tournament with determination and courage. “With Lord Jagannath’s blessings behind us and the rich legacy of historic Cuttack in our hearts, our boys will fight bravely and defend their glory,” Panda said.

Bharat Masala managing director and Kataka Panthers franchise owner Susanta Kumar Panda said the franchise’s focus was on identifying cricketing talent from across Odisha and providing young players with opportunities to progress to higher levels.

Head coach Pravanjan Mullick and captain Biplab Samantaray also spoke.