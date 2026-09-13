‘Goonda Parade’ held in Paradip district

PARADIP: In an effort to maintain law and order in Paradip town during the week-long Vishwakarma Puja celebrations scheduled to begin from September 17, Paradip Model police on Saturday conduced a ‘Goonda Parade’ involving police personnel and persons with criminal antecedents.

Speaking on the occasion, Paradip ASP Ajinkya Mane said the parade was conducted as per the direction of the SP to prevent anti-social activities during the upcoming festivals.

He said the habitual offenders were brought to the parade and identified with the help of locals as part of the preventive measures to avert crimes in the port town.

During the parade, Mane warned the anti-socials against indulging in any criminal activity during the festival. He cautioned them that police would take stringent action against anyone found violating the law, and wherever legally permissible, initiate proceedings to seize their properties.

“We have warned habitual offenders not to indulge in any anti-social activities or create law and order problems in Paradip during the festival. We are also closely monitoring the movement of anti-social elements who are arriving in Paradip from outside, and may get involved in criminal activities in the town,” the ASP said. Among others, Model IIC Babita Dehuri attended the parade.