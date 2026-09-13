Illegal ammunition factory busted in Odisha's Ganjam district, three held

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam police on Saturday busted an illegal firearms manufacturing and supply racket operating in Tarasingi. At least three persons were arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested persons are Pagala Muli (65), Prasanna Kumar Muli (34) and Tukuna Muli (30). Tarasingi police seized five country-made firearms seized along with machinery and tools suspected to have been used to fabricate weapons.

Ganjam SP Harisha BC said the accused were allegedly involved in manufacturing illegal firearms and supplying them to customers in exchange for money. Police recovered five single-barrel muzzle-loading (SBML) firearms and one Synder, besides a large quantity of machinery and tools suspected to have been used in the manufacturing process.

The seized equipment includes two drill machines, two blowers, two electric power machines, an electric cutter, a trigger mechanism, four hammers, two vice press machines, two hand power machines, a muzzle barrel, a motor, a cutter and a sharpening stone. The recovery of the machinery and specialised tools has prompted police to probe whether the accused were regularly manufacturing firearms and supplying them through an organised network.

Police are now trying to identify the alleged buyers and trace the destinations of the weapons. They are also examining the source of the raw materials and whether the accused had links with others involved in the illegal manufacture and distribution of firearms.

The seizure has raised concerns over a possible wider underground network involving manufacturers, suppliers and buyers of illegal weapons.

The three accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to unravel the complete network.