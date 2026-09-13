Man dies after receiving treatment from ‘quack’ in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A 45-year-old man died on Saturday after allegedly receiving treatment from a quack doctor in Pandiripada village under Polasara police limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Pradhan, a resident of Raipada village under Polasara police limits. He worked as a teacher at Pandiripada school.

His family said that Ramesh developed fever around three days ago. As the fever persisted, his wife reportedly took him to one Jayaram Digal in the village on Friday. Digal was reportedly practising medicine without recognised medical qualifications.

Family members alleged that Digal administered saline and three to four injections to Ramesh. However, instead of improving, his condition reportedly deteriorated and he subsequently became unconscious.

Late at night, Ramesh was rushed to the Polasara community health centre, where doctors, after examining him, referred him to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. However, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead when he arrived in the early hours of Saturday.

Ramesh’s death sparked anger among local residents, who gathered outside Digal’s residence. Tension escalated as some protesters allegedly pelted stones at his house and damaged property. They also reportedly placed Ramesh’s body in front of Digal’s house and staged a protest. Notably, Digal is currently on the run.