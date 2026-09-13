Odisha: Cop held for duping Rs 2 lakh on job promise

NUAPADA : A 38-year-old police constable was arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping a man of Rs 2 lakh on the promise of getting him a government job in Nuapada.

The accused, Jogendra Bag, has been posted at Lakhna police station under Komna block for the last two years. He belongs to Khaira under Boden police limits.

As per police, Amit Jagat (36) of Dankar village under Sinapali police limits lodged a complaint on Friday alleging that on January 23, Bag had allegedly assured him of arranging a government job and had taken `2 lakh from him for the purpose.

However, he reportedly failed to provide any assurance regarding the job and also did not return the money despite repeated requests and confrontations by Jagat, the complaint stated. Finding no other option, Jagat lodged a complaint with police, following which a case was registered.

Nuapada SP Amritpal Singh supervised the investigation. Following investigation, Bag was arrested and forwarded to court on the day.