Orissa High Court: ‘Can’t ignore thalassemia as disability under PwD law’

CUTTACK: In a significant verdict, the Orissa High Court has ruled that authorities cannot reject a candidate’s claim under the disability quota merely because thalassemia does not affect the person’s functional ability.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash has set aside a Medical Assessment Board report that had held an NEET-2026 candidate with Thalassemia Trait ineligible for a disability certificate. The court directed the authorities to conduct a fresh assessment of the candidate’s disability percentage.

The petitioner Harapriya Das had applied for NEET-2026 under the persons with benchmark disability (PwD) category, relying on a certificate issued by a competent authority showing disability of more than 40 per cent. She was subsequently referred to a Medical Assessment Board, which concluded that her condition did not cause any significant functional disability.

After the court initially allowed her to challenge the decision before the appellate authority, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination authority rejected her claim on August 25. The High Court, however, found that the reasoning behind the rejection was legally unsustainable. The Medical Assessment Board had recorded that the petitioner had Thalassemia Trait, which is an asymptomatic carrier state, without any significant functional disability and therefore did not meet the prescribed criteria for a disability certificate.

The bench said the report had focused on functional or locomotor disability, without properly considering whether thalassemia itself was recognised as a specified disability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.