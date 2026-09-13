Quiz on Odisha’s culinary heritage ‘Curry-O-Sity 2.0’ held

BHUBANESWAR: More than 50 teams from schools, colleges and corporate organisations participated in a quiz on Odisha’s rich food heritage titled ‘Curry-O-Sity 2.0’, which was organised at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) deemed-to-be-university here on Saturday.

Supported by SUM Diagnostics, Summa Real Media Private Limited and curated by Kalpit Kaya Mohanty, founder and chief creative officer of Ikigaai Ventures, the second edition of the quiz featured questions and rounds on Odisha’s regional cuisine, culinary history, traditional food practices and the cultural significance of food.

The event brought together students and working professionals, providing them an opportunity to explore the state’s diverse culinary traditions through an engaging competitive format. The team comprising Anurag and Divyajyoti emerged as winners, while Siddharth and Ivan were the runner-up and Mukti and Ronisha secured the second runner-up position.

Curry-O-Sity is produced by Ikigaai Ventures, a Bhubaneswar-based video production and brand storytelling studio founded by Mohanty, an alumnus of XIMB.

Mohanty said the quiz was conceived to bring Odisha’s food heritage closer to the younger generation and create greater interest in the state’s culinary traditions. Curry-O-Sity is about putting Odisha’s food culture in front of the people who will carry it forward, he said.