33-year-old woman bludgeoned to death in Odisha, one arrested

CUTTACK: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death inside a house in Sector-13 locality within CDA Phase-II Model police limits on Sunday.

The deceased Phula Kamar of Mayurbhanj district, worked as a daily wage labourer in CDA Sector-12 area. Police arrested the accused Nandu of the same locality on charges of murder.

As per police, Phula had been separated from her husband for long and was staying in a slum along with her two daughters. As per some locals, they found the accused and the victim walking together towards Sector-13 locality.

The locals claimed that the duo entered a shanty at Kathajodi Nadikula slum and a few minutes later, they heard the woman’s screams. When they rushed to the spot, Nandu came out of the shanty, locked it from outside and fled, they alleged.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The cops eventually arrested Nandu and recovered the key with which he had locked the shanty. On opening it, police found Phula lying in a pool of blood.

“The accused is being interrogated. Preliminary investigation suggests he bludgeoned the woman to death with a stone, a shovel and a glass slab,” said a senior police officer adding, further probe was on to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.