56-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at Suniti village under Tantiapal Marine police limits here on Saturday evening.

According to police, the minor was returning to her house from the nearby market when the 56-year-old accused dragged her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. He allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

On returning home, the minor informed her parents about the incident. Subsequently on Sunday, her mother lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the accused had raped her minor daughter.

“Acting on the FIR, we launched an investigation and arrested the accused. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime,” said Tantiapal Marine IIC Naresh Kumar Sahoo. The girl was immediately taken to a government hospital where doctors conducted her medical examination, he added.

Police booked the accused under sections 64 and 65 of the BNS and section 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.