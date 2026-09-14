62-feet tall gigantic Lord Ganesh to steal spotlight in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Ganesh Puja is here and the festive atmosphere has already enveloped Cuttack city, with puja committees competing among one another to showcase their creative side with new and innovative ideas.

While several of them are focusing on gorgeous decorations and huge welcome arches, the Srikhetra Nagar puja committee at Tinigharia here is set to unveil a gigantic idol of Lord Ganesh, measuring around 62 feet, giving city residents a glimpse of the magnificent aura of our beloved Bappa.

With the committee celebrating its 58th year of Ganesh Puja, its Ganesh idol this year is said to be the tallest among all idols in the city, which is expected to be the biggest crowd puller this year.

Last year the puja committee had constructed a 56-feet tall idol of Lord Ganesh. Srikhetra Nagar puja committee president Rakesh Swain, who is also the corporator of ward no 51, said they spent a total of Rs 12 lakh towards making and installing the huge Ganesh idol, and setting up the puja pandal. “Around Rs 6 lakh has been spent towards constructing the idol alone,” he said.