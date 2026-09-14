App to check fire safety at malls, hotels, multiplexes in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Citizens visiting hotels, multiplexes, malls, private hospitals and other public establishments can now access information on their fire safety certificates, with just a click on their mobile phones.

The Odisha Fire and Emergency Service has planned to roll out a mobile application to share information in this regard, which will be integrated with its AI Agnisathi chatbot.

In the first phase, citizens can get information of over 300 establishments like hotels, multiplexes, malls and private hospitals in the state capital. The facility will subsequently be extended to all other major cities of the state.

The initiative aims to inform citizens visiting such establishments on whether they possess valid fire safety certificate, which is provided by the directorate only when they have the provision of adequate equipment.

The Odisha Fire Service will also launch a software and database comprising details of all major buildings and establishments across the state that require fire safety certificates. Awareness will be also be created on AI chatbot Agnisathi and Agnishamaseva portal so that applicants can understand the procedure to obtain fire safety certificates.

This apart, the directorate has also planned to launch a special drive, ‘Surakhsit Odisha-Vikshit Odisha’, across the state from September 15 to October 15 to check which establishment does not possess a valid fire safety certificate.