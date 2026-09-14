Assembly secretary Satyabrata Rout urges Home department to examine threats to Telkoi MLA

BHUBANESWAR: Assembly secretary Satyabrata Rout has requested the Home department to examine the alleged threats to Telkoi MLA and BJP leader Fakir Mohan Naik’s life.

In a letter to the additional chief secretary, Home department, Rout said Naik had submitted a petition to Speaker Surama Padhy citing the deteriorating law and order situation in his constituency.

In the petition to the Speaker, Naik alleged that there was a threat to his life and safety as well as to his party colleagues and associates. He had urged the Speaker to direct the authorities concerned to carry out a thorough probe into the attacks on him and his colleagues and immediately initiate action against the culprits, besides providing them adequate security.

He has also called for necessary preventive measures to be taken in Harichandanpur and Telkoi blocks to ensure their safety and security and to maintain law and order in the area.

“The matter may kindly be examined on a priority basis and necessary action may be taken at the earliest, keeping in view the security concerns raised by the MLA. He may also be apprised about the action taken into the matter,” read the Assembly secretary’s letter to the Home department.

Naik had also written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi last month alleging that certain anti-social elements were circulating graphic-generated posts on social media platforms that explicitly targeted him and his party colleagues.