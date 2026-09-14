BJD criticises publicity of CM Majhi’s UAE visit

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Thursday came down heavily on the state government for what it termed the extravagant publicity of the UAE visit of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and demanded a detailed account of foreign investments secured from the trip.

Addressing a media-conference here, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said while the visit is being publicised through large advertisements occupying the front pages of daily newspapers, there is no clarity on the actual outcome and results, he said.

Mohanty said during the CM’s visit an MoU was signed with the Adani Group and IHC for establishing an $11.5 billion integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha. The very MoU was signed with Adani group-IHC joint venture to develop a in Bhubaneswar just two months back, he said.

Mohanty said that although the government has repeatedly claimed to have attracted investments worth over Rs 20 lakh crore to Odisha, actual implementation on the ground has remained limited. “Only investment proposals worth around Rs 3 lakh crore have materialised, while around 50 small and medium enterprises have begun their initial processes in the state,” he said.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das said the five day UAE visit was an expensive trip meant only for photo-ops.