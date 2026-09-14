Fatal encounters: 1,671 elephants lost in Odisha in 25 years

BHUBANESWAR: A 25-year assessment of human-elephant conflict in Odisha has found that elephant deaths are concentrated where forests meet mines, villages and transport networks.

The assessment report ‘Human-Elephant conflict in the state of Odisha (2000-2005): Trends, Challenges and Insights,’ prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and Project Elephant extensively studied official records of state Forest department from 45 forest divisions over the quarter-century period.

The results were more on expected lines but refrained from making screaming conclusions and explored the host of the drivers and variables which makes Odisha one of the most intense conflict zones for elephants and humans in the entire country.

The report recorded a staggering 1,671 elephant deaths in the state between 2000 and 2025, with electrocution emerging as the leading anthropogenic (means caused, created, or influenced by human activity) cause of deaths. Of the total elephant deaths recorded during the 25-year period, at least 508, or around 30 per cent, were due to anthropogenic causes. The rest were linked to natural causes, including disease, physiological conditions, natural accidents and territorial fights.

The figure included death of 328 adult female, 283 adult male, 269 sub-adults, 222 juveniles and 246 calf, apart from 323 other cases in which the exact age group of the elephants remained unknown.

The elephant mortality model used by the report found that deaths were more likely in regions closer to mines, forests, protected areas, built-up areas, croplands and railways. Among these, proximity to mines showed the strongest association.