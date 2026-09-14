History-sheeter with 24 criminal cases hurt in police shootout in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A history-sheeter involved in more than 24 criminal cases was injured during a shootout with police near Sudunga forest on Canal road under Sadar police limits here on Sunday morning.

The accused, identified as Md Irfan of Sunapali, sustained a gunshot injury to his left leg during the gunfight and was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla for treatment.

According to police, a team of cops intercepted Irfan and two of his associates at around 5.45 am while they were travelling on a motorcycle. On spotting the police team, Irfan reportedly fired three rounds in an attempt to escape. In retaliation, police fired two rounds.

Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra said police managed to apprehend the history-sheeter’s accomplices. However, Irfan fled from the spot. While escaping, he allegedly opened fire at the police team. In response, police resorted to controlled firing in self-defence during which Irfan sustained the bullet injury.

The two other accused are Md Arman (28) and Deepak Kumar (20). A pistol, ammunition and three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. The motorcycle allegedly used by the accused and his associates was also seized.

Irfan is reportedly involved in more than 24 criminal cases registered against him across several police stations in western Odisha. The cases include dacoity, robbery, aluminium wire theft, burglary and narcotics.

Mishra said further investigation is underway to verify the involvement of Irfan’s associates in criminal activities and the circumstances surrounding the movement of the trio near Sudunga forest.