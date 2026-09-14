Home guard who helped cops nab drug peddlers attacked in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Barely three hours after police conducted flag march in Jagatsinghpur town to maintain law and order ahead of the festive season, a group of drug peddlers, recently released from jail, allegedly tried to kill a home guard by knocking him down with a car and assaulting him on Saturday night.
Police said six persons including two brothers were arrested for assaulting Nityananda Senapati (49), a home guard attached to Jagatsinghpur police station. Senapati was reportedly targeted as he had played a key role in helping police nab the accused in a brown sugar peddling case.
On Saturday, police conducted a flag march from College chowk to Jagatsinghpur police station square to maintain peace and law and order during the festival season. Later in the night, Senapati was returning home on his motorcycle after completing patrolling duty when the accused reportedly intercepted him in a car. The car driver allegedly rammed the four-wheeler into Senapati, causing him to fall on the road.
Police said five assailants got out of the car carrying hockey sticks and launched a violent assault on Senapati. The attackers, reportedly led by Swapnajit Parija (35) and his brother Soumyajit Parija (25), hurled abuses at the home guard and referred to their past animosity over police action against them in the brown sugar case.
The assailants allegedly struck Senapati repeatedly with hockey sticks, particularly targeting his head and chest, leaving him seriously injured.
On being alerted by locals, police patrolling teams rushed to the spot. The accused reportedly resisted arrest, manhandled the cops and damaged a police vehicle while attempting to flee. However, they were caught by police. Two motorcycles, a car, four hockey sticks, three mobile phones and a gold chain were seized from their possession.
Jagatsinghpur SDPO Dibyaranjan Nath said the accused allegedly attacked the home guard in retaliation for the police action against them in a brown sugar case. They have been arrested and produced in court.
Notably, in 2025, the two brothers, along with four others, were arrested in connection with brown sugar trade. After their release from jail around two months ago, the siblings joined hands with other associates and targeted the home guard in apparent retaliation for the earlier police action against them.