Home guard who helped cops nab drug peddlers attacked in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Barely three hours after police conducted flag march in Jagatsinghpur town to maintain law and order ahead of the festive season, a group of drug peddlers, recently released from jail, allegedly tried to kill a home guard by knocking him down with a car and assaulting him on Saturday night.

Police said six persons including two brothers were arrested for assaulting Nityananda Senapati (49), a home guard attached to Jagatsinghpur police station. Senapati was reportedly targeted as he had played a key role in helping police nab the accused in a brown sugar peddling case.

On Saturday, police conducted a flag march from College chowk to Jagatsinghpur police station square to maintain peace and law and order during the festival season. Later in the night, Senapati was returning home on his motorcycle after completing patrolling duty when the accused reportedly intercepted him in a car. The car driver allegedly rammed the four-wheeler into Senapati, causing him to fall on the road.

Police said five assailants got out of the car carrying hockey sticks and launched a violent assault on Senapati. The attackers, reportedly led by Swapnajit Parija (35) and his brother Soumyajit Parija (25), hurled abuses at the home guard and referred to their past animosity over police action against them in the brown sugar case.