Mahanadi Tribunal to review water availability, usage data on September 17

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal is set to review on September 17 the progress made by its expanded technical committee, including the Central Water Commission (CWC), in examining water availability and utilisation data submitted by Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Sources said the tribunal will take stock of technical data and water requirement assessments filed by both states, which are currently being scrutinised by the committee. The panel has been tasked with independently assessing water availability in the Mahanadi basin, existing utilisation, storage capacities of major and medium projects, and the projected water demand of the two states.

The expanded technical committee was constituted following a July 31 meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil.

The committee is also examining flow data from key gauging stations, including Hirakud and the impact of barrages and anicuts built by Chhattisgarh on downstream flows into Odisha. The two states are expected to inform the tribunal about the progress of political dialogue and technical-level discussions held since the previous hearing.