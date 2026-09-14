NITI Aayog flags infrastructure, approval gaps for PCPIR at Paradip in Jagatsingpur district

BHUBANESWAR: Development of the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip in Jagatsingpur district remained sluggish compared to the Dahej hub in Gujarat despite commissioning a year before the latter, a NITI Aayog report has stated.

The report of the Centre’s apex policy think tank on ‘Positioning India as a global manufacturing hub’ has said downstream petrochemical development has taken time due to infrastructure gaps and slow investment decisions.

“The Paradip PCPIR in Odisha has made tangible progress, though at a slower pace compared to Gujarat. While the core refinery is operational, downstream petrochemical development has taken time due to infrastructure gaps and phased investment decisions,” the report said.

“Nevertheless, the region is considered operational, with continued efforts by the state government to attract petrochemical and chemical manufacturing units around the refinery complex,” the report added.

Paradip is among the four PCPIRs approved by the Centre, along with Dahej in Gujarat, Visakhapatnam-Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Cuddalore-Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. Of these, Dahej and Paradip are operational while the Andhra Pradesh PCPIR remains underdeveloped and the Tamil Nadu region has effectively stalled.

The NITI Aayog report underlined the need for integrated infrastructure, faster regulatory approvals and stronger coordination to unlock the full potential of PCPIRs which were conceived as large, infrastructure-led industrial clusters anchored by refineries and petrochemical complexes.